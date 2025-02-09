Left Menu

Signature Global Slashes Debt by 29%, Eyes Bold Expansion

Realty firm Signature Global reduced its net debt by 29% to Rs 720 crore in the October-December quarter, driven by robust pre-sales and customer collections. The company aims to achieve a sales booking target of Rs 10,000 crore for the current fiscal year, focusing on expansion in Noida and Greater Noida.

In a striking financial achievement, realty firm Signature Global has slashed its net debt by 29% in the October-December quarter, now standing at Rs 720 crore. The significant reduction is attributed to strong pre-sales and customer collections, underscoring the company's robust market performance.

At the close of the second quarter, Signature Global's net debt was recorded at Rs 1,020 crore. However, a remarkable surge in customer collections, which rose by 54% to Rs 3,210 crore, helped the company reduce its debt burden significantly by the end of December 2024.

The firm's ambitious growth strategy aims for a sales booking target of Rs 10,000 crore for the fiscal year, alongside the expansion into promising markets such as Noida and Greater Noida in the Delhi-NCR region. Signature Global's confidence in meeting these targets is bolstered by ongoing and potential projects, including a newly-acquired 16.12-acre land in Gurugram for a major housing development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

