Signature Global Slashes Debt by 29%, Eyes Bold Expansion
Realty firm Signature Global reduced its net debt by 29% to Rs 720 crore in the October-December quarter, driven by robust pre-sales and customer collections. The company aims to achieve a sales booking target of Rs 10,000 crore for the current fiscal year, focusing on expansion in Noida and Greater Noida.
- Country:
- India
In a striking financial achievement, realty firm Signature Global has slashed its net debt by 29% in the October-December quarter, now standing at Rs 720 crore. The significant reduction is attributed to strong pre-sales and customer collections, underscoring the company's robust market performance.
At the close of the second quarter, Signature Global's net debt was recorded at Rs 1,020 crore. However, a remarkable surge in customer collections, which rose by 54% to Rs 3,210 crore, helped the company reduce its debt burden significantly by the end of December 2024.
The firm's ambitious growth strategy aims for a sales booking target of Rs 10,000 crore for the fiscal year, alongside the expansion into promising markets such as Noida and Greater Noida in the Delhi-NCR region. Signature Global's confidence in meeting these targets is bolstered by ongoing and potential projects, including a newly-acquired 16.12-acre land in Gurugram for a major housing development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Considers Tree Transplantation for Supreme Court Expansion
NTPC Green Energy Boosts Profits Amidst Renewable Expansion
Nirala World's Strategic Expansion in Greater Noida Real Estate
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals Targets ₹5000 Crore IPO for Global Expansion
Nureca Limited Sees Robust Growth with Strategic Expansion Plans