NZ to Host Global Investment Summit in March to Drive Economic Growth

In a significant move to bolster economic growth, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop have announced that New Zealand will host a high-profile global investment summit in March. The event is expected to attract around 100 influential investors, business leaders, and representatives from leading construction companies worldwide.

“The Government is relentlessly focused on accelerating the growth New Zealand needs to lift our incomes, strengthen our businesses, and create opportunities for all Kiwis,” said Prime Minister Luxon. “We need to stop saying ‘no’ to growth opportunities like foreign investment and start saying ‘yes’.”

To signal that New Zealand is open for business, the summit will spotlight diverse partnership opportunities for overseas investment, aimed at boosting growth across various sectors of the economy. Prime Minister Luxon will inaugurate the event, accompanied by numerous Cabinet Ministers who will outline the Government’s growth ambitions and strategic plans during the two-day summit.

“We’re using every tool in the box to kick our economy into high gear,” Luxon emphasized. Recent initiatives include the creation of Invest NZ, a new agency dedicated to attracting foreign investment, the Fast-Track program to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles for critical projects, and new visa policies designed to attract international investors aligned with New Zealand’s bold growth agenda.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop highlighted the critical role foreign investment will play in addressing New Zealand’s infrastructure challenges. “The investment summit will bring together global leaders in investment and construction to showcase our infrastructure vision and highlight opportunities for partnership and development,” he said.

The summit will not only present infrastructure projects ripe for investment but will also detail recent changes in policy, regulation, and legislation designed to create a more business-friendly environment. Additionally, it will feature opportunities in other growth sectors, including the Māori economy.

“Attendees will leave with no doubt that New Zealand is a country worth investing in,” Bishop affirmed.

The Infrastructure Investment Summit forms a key part of the Government’s first Quarterly Action Plan for 2025, unveiled today. “Our plan focuses on boosting growth through upgraded visa settings, smarter agricultural regulation, and overhauled planning rules to streamline development,” Luxon stated.

Several initiatives in the Q1 plan are already underway, including policies allowing digital nomads to live and work in New Zealand and leveraging AI to enhance public services.

“This is just the beginning,” Luxon concluded. “We have many more announcements to come as part of our ambitious Going for Growth plan.”