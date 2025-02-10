Trump's Tariff Shockwave: Metallic Trade Tensions Rise

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a significant policy shift, introducing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. This move builds on existing duties and marks another crucial step in Trump's broader trade strategy overhaul.

Approximately 25% of the steel used in the United States is imported, with major contributors being Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. Although China is the leading global steel producer, its exports to the U.S. remain minimal due to tariffs imposed in 2018.

The U.S. aluminum market is heavily dependent on imports, with Canada being the leading supplier. In 2022, Canada exported 3.2 million tons of aluminum to the U.S., dwarfing other countries' combined exports. The domestic smelting capacity in the U.S. is relatively low, accounting for just 1.73% of the global total.

