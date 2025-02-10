Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Shockwave: Metallic Trade Tensions Rise

President Trump plans to implement 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, escalating trade tensions. The move will significantly impact imports, primarily from allies like Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Germany. China's involvement remains minimal due to existing tariffs. Canada's aluminum exports dominate the U.S. market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:41 IST
Trump's Tariff Shockwave: Metallic Trade Tensions Rise
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a significant policy shift, introducing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. This move builds on existing duties and marks another crucial step in Trump's broader trade strategy overhaul.

Approximately 25% of the steel used in the United States is imported, with major contributors being Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. Although China is the leading global steel producer, its exports to the U.S. remain minimal due to tariffs imposed in 2018.

The U.S. aluminum market is heavily dependent on imports, with Canada being the leading supplier. In 2022, Canada exported 3.2 million tons of aluminum to the U.S., dwarfing other countries' combined exports. The domestic smelting capacity in the U.S. is relatively low, accounting for just 1.73% of the global total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025