Global Markets Tense as U.S. Tariff Threat Looms

Global markets experienced fluctuations on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at upcoming tariffs on steel and aluminum, a move that has sparked concerns over inflation and a potential trade war.

European Union leaders quickly prepared a swift counter-response, indicating the escalating tensions on international trade fronts. Meanwhile, China is poised to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports as negotiations between Beijing and Washington seem stalled.

Analysts highlight the potential economic ramifications, as such tariffs could affect currency values and further complicate the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions amidst rising inflation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)