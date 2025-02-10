Left Menu

Rising 'No Fly List' Incidents Among Air Passengers in India

In the past three years, 255 passengers were added to India's 'No Fly List' for incidents like misbehaviour and quarrels. The civil aviation ministry's data highlighted regulatory measures for in-flight safety and provided an appeals process for the penalized individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:48 IST
Rising 'No Fly List' Incidents Among Air Passengers in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The civil aviation ministry revealed that 255 air passengers have been banned from flying over the past three years. This was due to incidents involving misbehaviour, disputes, and altercations with crew members, according to Monday's announcement.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol emphasized the presence of regulatory frameworks ensuring safety and order on flights. Passengers who find themselves on the 'No Fly List' can appeal within 60 days to an appellate committee.

This committee is overseen by a retired high court judge and includes representatives from passenger associations and airlines. India's aviation sector continues to expand rapidly, with 37.41 crore passengers handled in FY24 and an expected annual growth of 15% over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025