Rising 'No Fly List' Incidents Among Air Passengers in India

The civil aviation ministry revealed that 255 air passengers have been banned from flying over the past three years. This was due to incidents involving misbehaviour, disputes, and altercations with crew members, according to Monday's announcement.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol emphasized the presence of regulatory frameworks ensuring safety and order on flights. Passengers who find themselves on the 'No Fly List' can appeal within 60 days to an appellate committee.

This committee is overseen by a retired high court judge and includes representatives from passenger associations and airlines. India's aviation sector continues to expand rapidly, with 37.41 crore passengers handled in FY24 and an expected annual growth of 15% over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)