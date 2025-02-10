One World One Family Cup: Uniting Cricket Legends for Global Welfare

The second edition of the One World One Family Cup has been successfully held at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, melding the excitement of cricket with a commitment to humanitarian causes. This unique event, orchestrated by the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission, highlighted the important causes of Nutrition, Health, and Education for all.

Retired cricket icons from India and Sri Lanka, such as Venkatesh Prasad, Irfan Pathan, and Marvan Atapattu, gathered for the purpose of supporting global welfare. Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai emphasized that the Cup goes beyond cricket, serving as a platform for spreading unity and compassion. Dr. Sunil Gavaskar praised the initiative as a celebration of humanity and the power of cricket.

While India narrowly won the match against Sri Lanka, the focus remained on the shared mission to change lives. The event also marked the announcement of the Vishwanath-Gavaskar Cricket Academy, which will provide free, merit-based cricket training to boys, underscoring the event's dedication to inclusivity and talent development. As the movement continues, it aims to transform even more lives across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)