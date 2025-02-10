Left Menu

Opposition Criticizes Union Budget's Mirage of Progress

Opposition parties criticized the Union Budget 2025-26 for promoting inequality, joblessness, and inflation. DMK MP Siva argued the budget hides economic realities, favoring the rich. Critics noted underfunding in health and education, while BJP's Sharma praised the budget's push for Viksit Bharat and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:12 IST
Opposition Criticizes Union Budget's Mirage of Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties launched an attack on the Union government over the 2025-26 Budget, highlighting issues like income inequality, inflation, and rising unemployment. In a heated discussion in the Rajya Sabha, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva criticized the Budget, describing it as more of an illusion than a concrete plan for progress.

Siva argued that the Budget, touted by the Prime Minister as a roadmap for a developed India, actually conceals stalled growth and widening economic gaps. He further accused government policies of benefiting a privileged few while the majority face economic hardships, such as joblessness and reduced opportunities.

Members of the opposition also pointed to underfunding in key sectors, including health and education. Trinamool Congress MP Ritabrata Banerjee highlighted rising youth unemployment rates and diminishing incomes for self-employed workers. Meanwhile, BJP's Dinesh Sharma praised the Budget for its strides in areas like innovation and development, representing a path towards a more prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025