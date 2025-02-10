Opposition Criticizes Union Budget's Mirage of Progress
Opposition parties criticized the Union Budget 2025-26 for promoting inequality, joblessness, and inflation. DMK MP Siva argued the budget hides economic realities, favoring the rich. Critics noted underfunding in health and education, while BJP's Sharma praised the budget's push for Viksit Bharat and innovation.
Opposition parties launched an attack on the Union government over the 2025-26 Budget, highlighting issues like income inequality, inflation, and rising unemployment. In a heated discussion in the Rajya Sabha, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva criticized the Budget, describing it as more of an illusion than a concrete plan for progress.
Siva argued that the Budget, touted by the Prime Minister as a roadmap for a developed India, actually conceals stalled growth and widening economic gaps. He further accused government policies of benefiting a privileged few while the majority face economic hardships, such as joblessness and reduced opportunities.
Members of the opposition also pointed to underfunding in key sectors, including health and education. Trinamool Congress MP Ritabrata Banerjee highlighted rising youth unemployment rates and diminishing incomes for self-employed workers. Meanwhile, BJP's Dinesh Sharma praised the Budget for its strides in areas like innovation and development, representing a path towards a more prosperous India.
