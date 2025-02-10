Left Menu

Adani Group's Groundbreaking Health City Initiative

The Adani Group, led by Chairman Gautam Adani, is launching Adani Health City, an integrated healthcare project, aiming to provide affordable, world-class medical services and education across India. In partnership with Mayo Clinic, the initiative involves a significant investment of Rs 6,000 crore for campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Updated: 10-02-2025 19:18 IST
Adani to partner Mayo Clinic to establish affordable, world class healthcare facilities (Image: Adani Group). Image Credit: ANI
Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, has unveiled an ambitious initiative called Adani Health City, a series of integrated health campuses aimed at delivering affordable, top-tier medical care and education across India.

The Adani family is committing Rs 6,000 crore towards the development of the first two health campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, part of a larger Rs 10,000 crore pledge toward social initiatives announced during Jeet Adani's wedding.

Plans include more health cities nationwide, featuring 1,000-bed hospitals, medical colleges, and cutting-edge research facilities. The Adani Health City vision is supported by Mayo Clinic for strategic and clinical expertise.

