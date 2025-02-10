Adani Group's Groundbreaking Health City Initiative

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group, has unveiled an ambitious initiative called Adani Health City, a series of integrated health campuses aimed at delivering affordable, top-tier medical care and education across India.

The Adani family is committing Rs 6,000 crore towards the development of the first two health campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, part of a larger Rs 10,000 crore pledge toward social initiatives announced during Jeet Adani's wedding.

Plans include more health cities nationwide, featuring 1,000-bed hospitals, medical colleges, and cutting-edge research facilities. The Adani Health City vision is supported by Mayo Clinic for strategic and clinical expertise.

