KRDCL Opposes Railways' Modifications to Kerala's SilverLine Project

The Kerala Railway Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) has formally dismissed the Railways' suggestions to alter the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the SilverLine project, Kerala's ambitious semi-high-speed rail corridor initiative.

KRDCL's contention is grounded in the belief that the proposed modifications would significantly alter the project's original objectives, diminishing aspects like its exclusivity and high-speed capabilities.

Highlighting the importance of the SilverLine project, KRDCL has urged for its implementation as a unique, high-speed rail link designed for swift intercity travel across Kerala, in alignment with the state's transportation needs and the Railway Board's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)