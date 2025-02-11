Tragic Collision Near Phulwar Village Leaves One Dead, Six Injured
A fatal collision near Phulwar village left Raktim Pujari dead and six others injured. The accident involved a car carrying pilgrims returning from the Maha Kumbh, colliding with a bus. One injured, Anita Sawai, has been critically hurt and referred to the district hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 11-02-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident near Phulwar village resulted in the death of Raktim Pujari and left six others injured, police report. The group was traveling back home from the Maha Kumbh when their car collided with a bus.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon, according to Circle Officer Pradeep Singh Chandel. Pujari's body has been dispatched for post-mortem examination while the injured were rushed to a community health center.
Among the injured is Anita Sawai, whose condition is critical. She has been transferred to the district hospital for advanced treatment, Chandel confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement