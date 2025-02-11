Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Private Jets Crash at Scottsdale Airport

A fatal accident occurred at Scottsdale Airport, Arizona, where two private jets collided. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that one jet veered off the runway, crashing into another jet. The airport is a busy hub, particularly during major events like the Waste Management Open golf tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arizona | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A fatal collision involving private jets occurred at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, resulting in at least one death and several injuries, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that one of the private jets had veered off the runway, subsequently crashing into another jet.

Scottsdale Airport is known for its bustling air traffic, especially during major sports events such as the Waste Management Open golf tournament, which draws significant crowds nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

