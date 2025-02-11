Tragic Collision: Private Jets Crash at Scottsdale Airport

A fatal collision involving private jets occurred at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, resulting in at least one death and several injuries, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that one of the private jets had veered off the runway, subsequently crashing into another jet.

Scottsdale Airport is known for its bustling air traffic, especially during major sports events such as the Waste Management Open golf tournament, which draws significant crowds nearby.

