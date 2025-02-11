Tragic Collision at Scottsdale Airport: Private Jets Crash

A tragic incident unfolded at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday afternoon when two private jets collided, leaving one person dead and several others injured, authorities confirmed.

The collision happened as a midsize business jet veered off the runway and struck a parked Gulfstream 200 jet on private property. The failing landing gear of the arriving aircraft from Austin, Texas, is believed to have caused the crash, according to Kuester, the aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the airport.

Two of the injured were taken to trauma centers, and another is in stable condition, stated Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio. He added that efforts to recover the body of the deceased are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)