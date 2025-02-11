Left Menu

Tragic Collision at Scottsdale Airport: Private Jets Crash

A tragic collision occurred at Scottsdale Airport, Arizona, when two private jets collided, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. The incident followed the failure of the arriving jet's landing gear. This crash occurred amidst a series of recent U.S. aviation disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arizona | Updated: 11-02-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 07:10 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday afternoon when two private jets collided, leaving one person dead and several others injured, authorities confirmed.

The collision happened as a midsize business jet veered off the runway and struck a parked Gulfstream 200 jet on private property. The failing landing gear of the arriving aircraft from Austin, Texas, is believed to have caused the crash, according to Kuester, the aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the airport.

Two of the injured were taken to trauma centers, and another is in stable condition, stated Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio. He added that efforts to recover the body of the deceased are underway.

