Asyad Group: Pioneering Future-Ready Logistics

Muscat, Oman - Asyad Group is asserting its leadership in logistics at Breakbulk Middle East 2025 in Dubai, emphasizing its role in transforming global supply chains. The discussions address the shift towards efficient, sustainable logistics, positioning Oman as a central hub in trade connectivity.

Juma Al Uraimi, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Asyad, highlights the significance of technological innovations and infrastructure investments in reshaping logistics. Focus is on Oman as a gateway to international markets, enhancing supply chain efficiencies, and supporting renewable energy logistics.

The strategic expansion in hydrogen logistics is underscored by investments in green hydrogen projects in Salalah Freezone, emphasizing Oman's growing influence in the clean energy sector, aided by a robust logistics infrastructure.

