Asyad Group: Pioneering Future-Ready Logistics
Asyad Group stands at the forefront of the logistics industry, emphasizing sustainability, digital transformation, and Oman’s strategic role in global trade. At Breakbulk Middle East 2025, Asyad unveils plans for advancing logistics solutions, focusing on clean energy projects, and enhancing global supply chain connectivity through cutting-edge technologies.
- Country:
- Oman
Muscat, Oman - Asyad Group is asserting its leadership in logistics at Breakbulk Middle East 2025 in Dubai, emphasizing its role in transforming global supply chains. The discussions address the shift towards efficient, sustainable logistics, positioning Oman as a central hub in trade connectivity.
Juma Al Uraimi, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Asyad, highlights the significance of technological innovations and infrastructure investments in reshaping logistics. Focus is on Oman as a gateway to international markets, enhancing supply chain efficiencies, and supporting renewable energy logistics.
The strategic expansion in hydrogen logistics is underscored by investments in green hydrogen projects in Salalah Freezone, emphasizing Oman's growing influence in the clean energy sector, aided by a robust logistics infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Real Estate Revolution: Customization, Sustainability, and Technology in 2025
AI Partnership Bridges Indonesia and India for Digital Transformation
Dubai's Green Vision: Expanding Urban Forests and Enhancing Sustainability
PURE EV and BE Energy Forge Alliance for Battery Sustainability
Uttarakhand National Games: Celebrating Heritage, Culture, and Sustainability