Bull Battle Causes Bus Bedlam in Jaipur

A chaotic scene unfolded in Jaipur's Harmada area when two bulls clashed, charging into a parked bus. Although the melee caused damage to the vehicle, quick-acting residences and personnel managed to extract passengers safely, and no injuries were reported during the 30-minute standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A chaotic scene erupted in Jaipur's Harmada area as a fierce altercation between two bulls spilled onto public transit territory. During the commotion, the bulls stormed Todi Mod Bus Stand on the Sikar-Jaipur highway late Monday night, forcing bus personnel and passengers to quickly evacuate.

The escalation took form when a bull charged into a Jaipur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL) bus, with onlookers recounting the relentless ramming of its head on the door by the other bull, causing substantial distress among passengers. Those aboard were compelled to make hurried exits as panic ensued.

Despite the volatile confrontation causing damage to bus windows and seats, prompt intervention by residents eventually quelled the half-hour turmoil. The Todi Mod depot control room of JCTSL confirmed that no passengers were injured in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

