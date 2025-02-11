Left Menu

Fiberweb Announces Strong Financial Growth in Q3 and 9M FY25

Fiberweb (India) Limited reports impressive financial growth for Q3 and 9M FY25 with a significant increase in income and profits. Strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies drive a 167% YoY growth in net profit, reflecting successful expansion into high-margin segments and a commitment to sustainable innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:07 IST
Fiberweb India Limited Delivers Stellar 167 Percent YoY Growth in 9M FY25 Net Profit. Image Credit: ANI
Fiberweb (India) Limited, a prominent manufacturer of non-woven fabrics, has reported substantial financial growth for the third quarter and nine months ending FY25. The company recorded a total income of Rs. 25.21 crore in Q3, marking a year-on-year increase of 68.64%. Additionally, Fiberweb achieved an EBITDA of Rs. 5.52 crore, reflecting a 165.34% rise from the previous year, and an EBITDA margin improvement by 798 basis points.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 3.55 crore, representing a 130.11% growth, while the diluted earnings per share increased by 127.78% to Rs. 1.23. For the nine-month period, the company's total income grew by 15.89% to Rs. 76.42 crore, with EBITDA soaring by 126.35% to Rs. 15.72 crore. Fiberweb's net profit during this period experienced a 166.78% rise, reaching Rs. 9.99 crore, and the net profit margin improved by 740 basis points.

Director Bhavesh P Sheth attributed this robust performance to strategic initiatives, increased demand, and operational efficiencies. The company's expansion into biodegradable Spunlace Fabrics and successful fundraising illustrate its commitment to future innovation. Fiberweb aims to maintain its trajectory by optimizing raw material sourcing and expanding its product offerings, reinforcing its leadership in the non-woven fabrics sector. Credit rating reaffirmation further underscores its financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

