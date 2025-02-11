Left Menu

PACS Empowered for Fuel Distribution Revolution

Oil marketing companies have selected 26 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to set up retail petrol and diesel outlets from 286 applications. The government has allowed PACS to operate as fuel retailers and LPG distributors. Revised guidelines facilitate online applications and eligibility criteria for wholesale-to-retail conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:11 IST
PACS Empowered for Fuel Distribution Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Oil marketing companies have given the green light to 26 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) from a pool of 286 applicants to establish retail petrol and diesel outlets, revealed Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in Parliament.

In a written statement to the Lok Sabha, Shah outlined how the government is enabling PACS to function as operators of retail fuel outlets and LPG distributors. This initiative allows PACS to transform wholesale consumer pumps into retail outlets, under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The revised guidelines now include PACS under Combined Category 2 for fuel dealership and Combined Category for LPG distributorship. Interested PACS can submit their applications online, adhering to detailed eligibility criteria related to registration, land, and finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025