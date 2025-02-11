PACS Empowered for Fuel Distribution Revolution

Oil marketing companies have given the green light to 26 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) from a pool of 286 applicants to establish retail petrol and diesel outlets, revealed Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in Parliament.

In a written statement to the Lok Sabha, Shah outlined how the government is enabling PACS to function as operators of retail fuel outlets and LPG distributors. This initiative allows PACS to transform wholesale consumer pumps into retail outlets, under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The revised guidelines now include PACS under Combined Category 2 for fuel dealership and Combined Category for LPG distributorship. Interested PACS can submit their applications online, adhering to detailed eligibility criteria related to registration, land, and finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)