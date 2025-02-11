Coca-Cola Fizz: Sales Surge in the Fourth Quarter

Coca-Cola delivered a sparkling performance in the fourth quarter, surpassing revenue forecasts with a 6% rise to USD 11.5 billion, ahead of Wall Street's projections of USD 10.68 billion, based on FactSet's analyst survey.

The beverage titan reported a surprising 2% increase in unit case volumes, defying expectations of less than 1% rise, reversing a third-quarter decline. Globally, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar experienced a 13% spike in demand.

Despite price hikes due to inflation and a premium product mix, including Fairlife milk and Topo Chico, Coca-Cola achieved an 11% net income boost. The company eyes 5-6% organic revenue growth for 2025, after a 12% leap last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)