India's Office Market Surge: A New Era of Growth and Sustainability

The Indian commercial office market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating it will reach 65-70 million square feet by 2025, as per a FICCI-Colliers report. In 2024, the market exhibited a record-breaking absorption of 66.4 million square feet, marking a 14% increase compared to the previous year.

This transformation from a supply-led approach to an occupier-driven market is underscored by three consecutive years of leasing volumes surpassing 50 million square feet. Bengaluru achieved its highest-ever absorption of 21.7 million square feet in 2024, while Hyderabad recorded a robust growth of 55% during the same period.

The traditional dominance of the technology sector has decreased, dropping from 40-50% to around 25% of total leasing. Meanwhile, engineering, manufacturing firms, banking, financial services, and flexible workspace operators now account for over half of the Grade A office uptake. In cities like Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune, flex spaces have taken precedence.

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have emerged as a vital demand driver, with leasing activities surging by 41% year-on-year to 25.7 million square feet in 2024. Bengaluru accounted for 47% of the GCC leasing, whereas Mumbai saw an impressive fourfold increase in GCC uptake compared to 2023.

Raj Menda, Chairman of the FICCI Committee on Urban Development and Real Estate, highlighted the expected 8-10% growth in office leasing by FY26, propelled by demand from GCCs and the financial services sector. A shift towards sustainability is greatly influencing occupier preferences, with over 70% of leasing now concentrated in green-certified buildings, aiming to reach 80-85% in 2025.

The Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) landscape is expanding rapidly, with about 80 million square feet currently under REITs. The successful listing of India's first Small & Medium REIT (SM-REIT) in 2024 has introduced new avenues for retail investors, with potential REIT-able stock identified at an additional 400 million square feet.

For 2025, projections anticipate new supply of 60-65 million square feet, with vacancy levels expected to decline to 15-16%. Average rental values are forecasted to increase to Rs100-110 per square foot per month.

Gaurav Pandey, Co-Chairman of the FICCI Committee, noted the achievement in the residential real estate sector, with demand reaching 1 billion square feet in 2024, representing a market size of Rs 8.5 lakh crore. The top five cities accounted for 75% of this demand.

Institutional investment reached USD 4.7 billion in the first nine months of 2024, with over 60% channeled towards industrial, warehousing, and residential assets. The recent budget announcement of an Urban Challenge Fund worth Rs 1 lakh crore aims to turn cities into growth hubs and enhance infrastructure.

Vipul Roongta, Co-Chairman of the FICCI Committee, expressed concerns over affordability challenges in the residential segment, citing that the average unit price of Rs 1 crore in major cities is unaffordable for the emerging middle class. Arpit Mehrotra from Colliers India emphasized the need for developers to remain agile and responsive to evolving market preferences in the occupier-driven Indian office market.

