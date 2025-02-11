India Opens Doors for Investors at Invest Karnataka-2025

In a bid to attract global investors, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that India is now rolling out the red carpet instead of red tape. At the Invest Karnataka-2025 meet, Singh emphasized India's shift towards a stable policy environment conducive to sustainable economic growth led by the private sector.

The minister pointed out the transformation from the challenging bureaucratic hurdles of the past to a more streamlined process, citing the introduction of a single-window clearance system. This development aims to ease investment undertakings by ensuring a faster, hassle-free experience for investors.

During the event, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced a massive Rs 1.2 lakh crore investment in Karnataka, expected to bolster various sectors and create numerous employment opportunities. Karnataka's growth potential, supported by infrastructure and skilled workforce, positions the state as an ideal investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)