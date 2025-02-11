HAL Set to Deliver Tejas Light Combat Aircraft to IAF Amid Resolved Technical Hurdles
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has announced it will soon start delivering the Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas' to the Indian Air Force after resolving technical issues. HAL Chairman D K Sunil assured that delays were not due to industry laziness and addressed concerns from Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced its readiness to begin the delivery of Tejas Light Combat Aircraft to the Indian Air Force. This comes after overcoming technical challenges that previously delayed the process. HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil highlighted the resolution of these issues at the Aero India 2025 event.
Responding to concerns raised by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Sunil made it clear that the delay was not due to complacency within the industry. Rather, technical barriers have now been cleared, allowing HAL to focus on production and timely delivery of the aircraft, he stated.
Meetings at multiple levels ensured all structures necessary for rollout are in place, and production will commence once the engines are available. The assurance from HAL aims to address and alleviate concerns regarding the aircraft's delivery timeline within the IAF, a point of significant interest during recent discussions.
