Debating the Union Budget's Path to 'Viksit Bharat'

In the Rajya Sabha, debate over the Union Budget reignited tensions between opposition MPs and government officials on Tuesday. Critics condemned the budget as inadequate in tackling urgent issues like unemployment and inflation, while supporters hailed it as a milestone towards a 'Viksit Bharat,' implying a developed India.

BJP leaders praised economic growth achievements despite COVID-19's impacts, emphasizing reforms such as the income tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh, which they argued would enhance consumption. Opposing voices accused the government of neglecting minority welfare schemes, overlooking agricultural challenges, and being absent on pressing issues for Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

The debate also highlighted contentious topics like the GST regime and its perceived unfair economic burdens. Suggestions were made for the budget to outline clearer visions on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. In response, government officials reiterated their commitment to economic development and social upliftment.

