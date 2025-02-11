Left Menu

Debating the Union Budget's Path to 'Viksit Bharat'

The Union Budget has been critiqued by Opposition MPs for failing to address key issues, while ruling party members praised it for fostering economic growth. Key topics included unemployment, inflation, farmer distress, tax reforms, and criticism of the GST regime and its broader economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:42 IST
Debating the Union Budget's Path to 'Viksit Bharat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Rajya Sabha, debate over the Union Budget reignited tensions between opposition MPs and government officials on Tuesday. Critics condemned the budget as inadequate in tackling urgent issues like unemployment and inflation, while supporters hailed it as a milestone towards a 'Viksit Bharat,' implying a developed India.

BJP leaders praised economic growth achievements despite COVID-19's impacts, emphasizing reforms such as the income tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh, which they argued would enhance consumption. Opposing voices accused the government of neglecting minority welfare schemes, overlooking agricultural challenges, and being absent on pressing issues for Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

The debate also highlighted contentious topics like the GST regime and its perceived unfair economic burdens. Suggestions were made for the budget to outline clearer visions on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. In response, government officials reiterated their commitment to economic development and social upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025