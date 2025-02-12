Unlocking Opportunities: Indo-French Economic Ties Strengthen Amidst Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to French companies, urging them to explore the vast opportunities within India's burgeoning economy. Speaking at the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi emphasized the timely nature of investing in India.

Citing India's allure as a global investment hotspot, Modi pointed out the country's steady political environment and consistent policy framework. He noted that India's economic landscape is intertwined with global growth, showcasing the country's progress through significant investments in the aviation sector.

The forum, attended by leaders from defense, aerospace, and technology sectors, highlighted the India-France partnership's robust nature. Modi expressed that collaboration between both nations is pivotal in addressing global challenges, with the India-France CEOs Forum playing a crucial role in driving economic innovation and future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)