Left Menu

India's Machinery Exports to Germany: A Booming Trade Partnership

India's export of machinery to Germany skyrocketed to USD 4.13 billion in 2024. This growth is expected to continue, highlighting a robust Indo-German trade relationship. The machinery sector accounts for a substantial portion of this trade, underscoring strong bilateral economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:02 IST
India's Machinery Exports to Germany: A Booming Trade Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's machinery exports to Germany have seen a remarkable surge, reaching USD 4.13 billion in 2024, as stated by Rajesh Nath, Managing Director of VDMA India. This four-fold increase signifies a promising outlook for continued double-digit growth in the years ahead.

Speaking at LogiMAT India 2025, Nath highlighted that Indo-German trade is thriving, with machinery being a vital component, comprising 32 percent of the bilateral trade. The positive trade dynamics remain balanced, reflecting a healthy economic partnership.

The strategic partnership between India and Germany is reinforced by initiatives like the Market Entry Support Programme and the 'Make in India Mittelstand' (MIIM), as well as recent agreements for mutual logistics support, showcasing the strength and potential of this alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025