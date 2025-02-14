India's Machinery Exports to Germany: A Booming Trade Partnership

India's machinery exports to Germany have seen a remarkable surge, reaching USD 4.13 billion in 2024, as stated by Rajesh Nath, Managing Director of VDMA India. This four-fold increase signifies a promising outlook for continued double-digit growth in the years ahead.

Speaking at LogiMAT India 2025, Nath highlighted that Indo-German trade is thriving, with machinery being a vital component, comprising 32 percent of the bilateral trade. The positive trade dynamics remain balanced, reflecting a healthy economic partnership.

The strategic partnership between India and Germany is reinforced by initiatives like the Market Entry Support Programme and the 'Make in India Mittelstand' (MIIM), as well as recent agreements for mutual logistics support, showcasing the strength and potential of this alliance.

