India Expands Energy Frontiers with SOCAR, ONGC, and MRPL Collaboration

SOCAR, ONGC, and MRPL have inked a Tripartite MoU during India Energy Week 2025 to boost energy collaboration through crude oil, LNG, and petroleum products trade. The agreement aims to foster viable energy projects, optimize supply chains, and redefine global energy dialogues with a flexible cooperation model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:48 IST
Representative Image (Photo/@Ongc_Mrpl). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SOCAR, ONGC, and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited have signed a landmark Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding during the India Energy Week 2025, targeting strengthened energy cooperation. The agreement focuses on escalating the trade of crude oil, LNG, and petroleum products between SOCAR and ONGC Group entities to bolster global energy strategies.

The MoU lays down a structured platform for a deeper engagement among the parties, enabling discussions and exploration of new energy trade opportunities. The collaboration aims to evaluate and execute sustainable projects while optimizing supply chains, promoting commercial sustainability and operational efficiency, according to the PSU's statement.

Each organization involved retains autonomy over their respective obligations under this non-binding agreement, which is designed to cultivate long-term synergy and strategic alignment in the global energy landscape. India Energy Week stands as a significant global event, redefining energy discussions worldwide, with its latest edition marking a key milestone in shaping the energy narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

