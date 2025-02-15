Left Menu

Chaos Erupts at New Delhi Station: Stampede Injures Four

A stampede-like situation at New Delhi railway station injured four women, leading to chaos on platforms. Overcrowding was linked to the Maha Kumbh event, causing escalations and leading to injuries. Emergency teams responded, and the situation has reportedly been brought under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:51 IST
A chaotic scene unfolded at New Delhi railway station as a stampede-like situation erupted late Saturday evening, resulting in at least four women being injured and rushed to hospitals, according to officials.

The overcrowding was exacerbated by a heavy rush of passengers due to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, with as many as 1,500 general tickets sold every hour. The crowd became uncontrollable, leading to a desperate situation at platform numbers 14 and 15.

The authorities launched an emergency response, dispatching rescue teams and four fire tenders to manage the crisis. With the help of Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, the situation was brought under control, and special trains are now running to alleviate the congestion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

