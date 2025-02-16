Left Menu

Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: Fatal Stampede Highlights Safety Concerns

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station resulted in 15 deaths and numerous injuries, as crowds swelled due to travelers heading to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Delhi LG VK Saxena visited the injured and instructed officials for immediate relief measures. Authorities are urged to address safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 02:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station late Saturday resulted in 15 fatalities and injured dozens more, according to officials.

The tragedy occurred as crowds swarmed platform numbers 14 and 15, with passengers eager to board trains heading to the Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited survivors at LNJP Hospital, directing officials to promptly implement relief efforts. Saxena initially posted about the incident and casualties on X, but later edited his statement to omit references to the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

