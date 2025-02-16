Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: Fatal Stampede Highlights Safety Concerns

A devastating stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station late Saturday resulted in 15 fatalities and injured dozens more, according to officials.

The tragedy occurred as crowds swarmed platform numbers 14 and 15, with passengers eager to board trains heading to the Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited survivors at LNJP Hospital, directing officials to promptly implement relief efforts. Saxena initially posted about the incident and casualties on X, but later edited his statement to omit references to the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)