Chaos on the Tracks: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Tragedy

A tragic stampede erupted at New Delhi railway station, claiming 18 lives and injuring over a dozen more. The chaos ensued around 9:55 pm on Saturday, as a throng of passengers, many Maha Kumbh pilgrims, misunderstood train announcements. This confusion resulted in a deadly rush towards platform 16.

Eyewitnesses reported that the situation escalated due to multiple trains being delayed, including the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express. The announcement of the Prayagraj Special arriving at platform 16 misled passengers, many of whom were already crowding platform 14 in anticipation of their train.

Authorities have since tightened security measures and launched an investigation. Overcrowding was cited as a key factor, as over 1,500 general tickets were sold per hour. Though normal operations resumed Sunday morning, the haunting memories of scattered belongings and the cries of survivors linger.

(With inputs from agencies.)