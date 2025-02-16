Left Menu

Suspension of Iranian Flights to Beirut Sparks International Interest

Iranian flights to Beirut have been suspended until Tuesday, as Lebanese aviation officials communicated to the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization. This news was reported by the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:45 IST
Suspension of Iranian Flights to Beirut Sparks International Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Lebanese aviation authorities have announced a temporary suspension of Iranian flights to Beirut, which will last until Tuesday. This decision comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over regional air travel.

Hossein Pourfarzaneh, head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, revealed the suspension on Sunday, citing information from the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

The announcement has captured international attention, spotlighting ongoing complexities in Middle Eastern aviation protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025