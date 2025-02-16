Suspension of Iranian Flights to Beirut Sparks International Interest
Iranian flights to Beirut have been suspended until Tuesday, as Lebanese aviation officials communicated to the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization. This news was reported by the Iranian state news agency IRNA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:45 IST
The Lebanese aviation authorities have announced a temporary suspension of Iranian flights to Beirut, which will last until Tuesday. This decision comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over regional air travel.
Hossein Pourfarzaneh, head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, revealed the suspension on Sunday, citing information from the Iranian state news agency IRNA.
The announcement has captured international attention, spotlighting ongoing complexities in Middle Eastern aviation protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Iran
- flights
- suspension
- aviation
- Hossein Pourfarzaneh
- Beirut
- IRNA
- Middle East
- protocols
Advertisement