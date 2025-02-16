Suspension of Iranian Flights to Beirut Sparks International Interest

The Lebanese aviation authorities have announced a temporary suspension of Iranian flights to Beirut, which will last until Tuesday. This decision comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over regional air travel.

Hossein Pourfarzaneh, head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, revealed the suspension on Sunday, citing information from the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

The announcement has captured international attention, spotlighting ongoing complexities in Middle Eastern aviation protocols.

