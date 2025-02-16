The Miscommunication Tragedy: How Poor Announcements Led to a Stampede

A deadly stampede at New Delhi's railway station has raised critical questions about the state of the public-address system. Experts point out that miscommunication and poor-quality announcements contributed significantly to the chaos.

The railway ministry admitted confusion arose when similar-sounding train names led passengers to rush to the wrong platform. This tragic incident claimed at least 18 lives, with many more injured.

The aftermath has prompted calls for improved clarity in announcements. Experts like K P Arya argue for enhanced manual-announcement features and better monitoring of sound quality to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)