Heightened Security Measures in Uttar Pradesh Railway Stations Post-Delhi Stampede

In the wake of the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, stringent protocols are being enforced across major railway stations in Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Mirzapur. These steps are a direct response to manage the massive influx of pilgrims arriving for the Maha Kumbh.

According to Additional Director General (ADG) Railways Prakash D, holding areas have been designated for excess passengers, with a particular emphasis on Prayagraj where eight stations operate 500 trains daily. Drones are being utilized to monitor crowds, ensuring safety and order are maintained as pilgrims move across the state.

Varanasi and Ayodhya have followed suit in tightening security. Enhanced monitoring systems and roving patrols by GRP and RPF personnel are in effect. Additional police presence at Lucknow and Kanpur ensures safety and flow, while improved facilities help prevent overcrowding. Across these hubs, authorities remain vigilant, committed to passenger safety.

