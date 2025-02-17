Tragic Turn: Four Die En Route to Maha Kumbh
A fatal accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district when an SUV carrying pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh overturned. The incident resulted in four deaths and four serious injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver lost control at a turn. The injured are receiving treatment.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident, four individuals lost their lives, and four others were seriously injured when an SUV flipped over in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. The accident took place around 2 am on Monday while the vehicle was en route to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, according to police reports.
Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma disclosed that the vehicle was traveling from Waidhan in the Singrauli district when it overturned near Mudha Pahad under the jurisdiction of the Amahia police station. The SUV was carrying pilgrims when the incident occurred.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn, leading to the fatal mishap. The injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- accident
- SUV
- Maha Kumbh
- Prayagraj
- Sidhi district
- fatal
- injuries
- police
- pilgrims
- driver
ALSO READ
Tragic Bus Accident in Gujarat: Pilgrim Journey Turns Fatal
Tragedy in County Carlow: Two Indian Students Killed in Fatal Crash
WPL Lineup Changes: High-Profile Replacements Amidst Injuries and Personal Breaks
Fatal Explosion Rocks Moscow's Alye Parusa Complex
Tragic Drain Fatalities Spark Concerns in Kolkata