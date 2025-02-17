Tragic Turn: Four Die En Route to Maha Kumbh

In a tragic accident, four individuals lost their lives, and four others were seriously injured when an SUV flipped over in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. The accident took place around 2 am on Monday while the vehicle was en route to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, according to police reports.

Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma disclosed that the vehicle was traveling from Waidhan in the Singrauli district when it overturned near Mudha Pahad under the jurisdiction of the Amahia police station. The SUV was carrying pilgrims when the incident occurred.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn, leading to the fatal mishap. The injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)