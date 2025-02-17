Left Menu

UK Immigration Changes Loom: Opportunities for Indian Professionals

The UK immigration policy may undergo significant changes by 2025, affecting visa categories and providing opportunities for Indian workers. Skilled Worker visas remain prominent amidst rising costs and manpower shortages. Self-sponsorship emerges as an alternative for those priced out of the current market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:27 IST
Yash Dubal, Director, A Y & J Solicitors, London, UK. Image Credit: ANI
In a recent analysis by A Y & J Solicitors, notable shifts in the UK immigration policy are anticipated by 2025, potentially reshaping the landscape for visa categories, particularly those with low application rates like the Global Talent visa.

The Skilled Worker visa will continue to dominate, catering to the UK's demand for overseas professionals amidst declining net migration. However, rising costs will make recruitment from abroad more expensive for employers.

Amid these changes, a self-sponsorship visa option offers a new horizon for those eager to establish businesses in Britain. As the UK tackles its domestic skill shortages, this development presents promising opportunities for Indian workers aiming to enter the UK market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

