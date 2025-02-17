Indian Stock Market Bounces Back Amid Global Uncertainty

In a striking display of resilience, the Indian stock market rebounded from early setbacks to close Monday's trading session on a high note. The benchmark BSE Sensex recorded an increase of 57.65 points, finishing at 75,996.86. Similarly, the NSE Nifty saw an uptick of 30.25 points, closing at 22,959.50.

A closer look at the Nifty 50 stocks revealed that 34 registered gains while 16 experienced declines. Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, and Power Grid were among the top performers, while Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharti Airtel led the laggards. According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, markets exhibited an intraday recovery despite a subdued start.

Chouhan noted that Nifty staying above 22,800 and Sensex above 75,500 could sustain the pullback rally, while a drop below these levels might trigger further corrections. VLA Ambala from Stock Market Today emphasized a cautious trend due to a 'Death Cross' pattern. Market participants are advised to closely monitor economic data and global trends for future developments.

