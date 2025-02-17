Left Menu

Railway Minister Unveils New Measures for Crowd Control at Bustling Stations

Following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, the Railway Minister has announced new measures including holding areas at busy stations and a unified crowd management manual. The initiatives aim to enhance passenger safety and regulate high traffic during peak times without imposing penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:46 IST
Railway Minister Unveils New Measures for Crowd Control at Bustling Stations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a fatal stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced new measures on Monday to manage heavy passenger traffic at major stations.

The Railways will establish holding areas at 60 stations to control the influx of passengers. Additionally, a new crowd management manual will be developed to streamline existing guidelines into a cohesive framework.

Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of raising awareness among passengers to avoid sitting on stairs, which can obstruct others and potentially lead to dangerous situations. He asserted that awareness, rather than penalties, is key to preventing future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025