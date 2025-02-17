Railway Minister Unveils New Measures for Crowd Control at Bustling Stations
Following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, the Railway Minister has announced new measures including holding areas at busy stations and a unified crowd management manual. The initiatives aim to enhance passenger safety and regulate high traffic during peak times without imposing penalties.
In response to a fatal stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced new measures on Monday to manage heavy passenger traffic at major stations.
The Railways will establish holding areas at 60 stations to control the influx of passengers. Additionally, a new crowd management manual will be developed to streamline existing guidelines into a cohesive framework.
Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of raising awareness among passengers to avoid sitting on stairs, which can obstruct others and potentially lead to dangerous situations. He asserted that awareness, rather than penalties, is key to preventing future incidents.
