Sumit Agarwal Joins NILD's Ethical Committee Championing Disability Rights
Sumit Agarwal, an advocate for inclusion and disability rights, has been appointed to the Ethical Committee of the National Institute of Locomotor Disabilities (NILD). He aims to promote equal opportunities and uphold ethical standards, leveraging his extensive experience in accessibility advocacy and diversity initiatives to empower marginalized communities.
The National Institute of Locomotor Disabilities (NILD) in Kolkata has announced the appointment of Sumit Agarwal to its Ethical Committee. A steadfast advocate for inclusion and disability rights, Agarwal's collaboration with NILD underscores the organization's commitment to providing equal opportunities and maintaining high ethical standards in rehabilitation and care.
Agarwal's expertise is highlighted by his roles as an Icon for the Election Commission of India, SDG Ambassador for Diversity and Inclusion, and Mentor of Change for NITI Aayog. Living with cerebral palsy, his advocacy journey is marked by resilience and dedication to accessibility and inclusion. Agarwal has played a pivotal role in initiatives empowering marginalized communities and expressed enthusiasm for contributing to NILD's mission.
In his new role, Agarwal will guide and support the Ethical Committee in upholding ethical care standards for those with locomotor disabilities. His appointment reflects NILD's ongoing commitment to inclusivity, furthering its goal to improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. Established by the Government of India, NILD is a leading institution offering comprehensive rehabilitation and empowerment services.
