India-US to Forge Historic Trade Agreement Aiming for $500 Billion Commerce

India and the United States are gearing up to shape a historic trade agreement, aiming to significantly boost their bilateral commerce. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington, both nations committed to more than doubling their trade to $500 billion by 2030.

The proposed agreement will include provisions to enhance trade in various sectors, with particular emphasis on industrial and agricultural products. Both countries are eager to finalize the agreement's framework within the next two weeks, with plans to conclude initial negotiations by 2025.

Key discussions will focus on reducing trade barriers and increasing exports. The deal seeks to address high U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, while simultaneously improving India's import conditions for U.S. exports. This landmark agreement is poised to transform the economic relationship between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)