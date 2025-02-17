Finance Minister Praises CBIC for Progressive Duty Cuts and Visionary Leadership
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commended the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for reducing customs duties over the past two years. Highlighting CBIC's comprehensive approach, she urged leadership in global customs practices. At the event, 20 officers were awarded for achievements in enforcement and modernization.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) during the International Customs Day 2025 for its significant duty rationalization efforts. She highlighted the board's two-year initiative to lower unreasonably high customs duties, previously set at rates exceeding 150 to 200 percent.
Addressing the event, Sitharaman emphasized the CBIC's role not just as a revenue tool but as a regulator of imports and facilitator of exports. She urged CBIC to lead by example in the global customs space, showcasing India's top performance and innovative approaches in customs regulations.
Additionally, 20 officers received the WCO_OMD Certificate of Merit for outstanding work in enforcement, modernization, and international cooperation. Sitharaman acknowledged these officers' vital contributions to India's economic security and frontline efforts at border protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Clinches Series Win: Chakravarthy & Sharma Shine
India Clinches Series Victory Over England with Phenomenal Match in Mumbai
India Triumphs Over England in Epic T20I Finale
Historic Budget 2025-26: A New Direction for India's Development
India Clinches Davis Cup Dominance Over Togo with Clean Sweep