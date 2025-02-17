Railway Minister Denies Conspiracy in New Delhi Station Stampede

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has categorically dismissed any allegations of conspiracy in the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. Speaking to media at Rail Bhawan, he stated that there was no extraordinary rush during the incident, which occurred between 6 and 10 pm on February 15.

According to railway officials, the usual capacity crowd at the station is 48,000 passengers, with the number of unreserved tickets sold on the day not differing significantly from other days. Nevertheless, platform confusion led to some passengers heading to the wrong train, resulting in chaos.

Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the efficient handling of crowds during major events, like the Kumbh Mela, where almost 3 crore devotees traveled by train. He also defended the practice of offering cash relief to families of stampede victims, citing it as essential for immediate needs in crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)