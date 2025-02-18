Left Menu

Jet Flip Chaos: Delta Airlines Incident at Toronto Airport

A Delta Airlines plane flipped at Toronto's Pearson Airport, injuring at least eight people. One passenger is critically injured, while others sustained varying injuries. All passengers and crew are accounted for, as emergency teams respond. Images show the plane overturned on the snowy tarmac.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 18-02-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 02:44 IST
Jet Flip Chaos: Delta Airlines Incident at Toronto Airport
  • Country:
  • Canada

A Delta Airlines airplane flipped upon landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport Monday, resulting in injuries to at least eight individuals, according to paramedics.

The Canadian Press indicates that the incident left one passenger critically injured, while seven others suffered various injuries on the flight from Minneapolis. Social media images display the aircraft overturned on the tarmac.

The airport confirmed on X that an 'incident' took place involving the Delta flight from Minneapolis, with all passengers and crew accounted for. Video footage captured from the scene illustrated the plane upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency responders worked to contain the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025