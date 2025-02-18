Jet Flip Chaos: Delta Airlines Incident at Toronto Airport

A Delta Airlines airplane flipped upon landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport Monday, resulting in injuries to at least eight individuals, according to paramedics.

The Canadian Press indicates that the incident left one passenger critically injured, while seven others suffered various injuries on the flight from Minneapolis. Social media images display the aircraft overturned on the tarmac.

The airport confirmed on X that an 'incident' took place involving the Delta flight from Minneapolis, with all passengers and crew accounted for. Video footage captured from the scene illustrated the plane upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency responders worked to contain the situation.

