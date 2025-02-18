Delta Jet Flips Upside Down in Snowy Landing at Toronto

A Delta Air Lines regional jet flipped upside down upon landing at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday amid windy weather following a snowstorm, injuring 18 of the 80 people on board, officials said. Three of the injured suffered critical injuries. An investigation into the crash has been initiated.

The CRJ900 aircraft, operated by Delta's Endeavor Air, was involved in the incident with 76 passengers and four crew members onboard. Originally from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the plane met with the accident while landing amidst challenging weather conditions. The aircraft, manufactured by Bombardier and powered by GE Aerospace engines, sat belly-up on the snow-covered tarmac before emergency services arrived.

Pearson Airport faced high winds and freezing temperatures, contributing to the challenging landing conditions. Despite the dramatic crash, no fatalities were reported, thanks to the robust engineering of the aircraft and swift response from emergency personnel. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, along with U.S. counterparts, is investigating the causes of this unique event.

(With inputs from agencies.)