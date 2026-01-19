Left Menu

PTI | Naples | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:12 IST
Napoli faces further injuries ahead of crucial matches in Serie A and Champions League
Napoli's injuries are piling up ahead of a crucial week for the defending Serie A champion at home and in Europe.

Winger Matteo Politano and defender Amir Rrahmani are the latest players to face time on the sidelines after both were injured in Saturday's 1-0 win over Sassuolo.

"Politano has sustained a strain to the semimembranosus muscle in his right thigh," Napoli said in a brief statement on Monday. "Rrahmani has sustained a strain to his left gluteus.

"Both players have already begun their rehabilitation programs." Napoli did not indicate when the players were expected back but they are almost certainly out of Tuesday's Champions League match at Copenhagen and Sunday's Serie A clash against Juventus.

Napoli is just one point above the elimination zone in the Champions League table, having lost half its six matches.

Antonio Conte's side is third in Serie A but has slipped six points behind leader Inter Milan after drawing three of its past four games.

The latest injuries add to a long list of absentees as Conte has had to cope without Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa, Billy Gilmour and Alex Meret for several months.

