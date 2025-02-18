Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Rescue Operations Underway

A private bus accident has left at least four people feared dead in Punjab's Faridkot district, according to a senior police officer. The incident occurred when the bus, en route to Amritsar, fell into a drain near Kotkapura road after the driver apparently lost control.

Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain reported that 26 passengers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The rescue operation is ongoing, with efforts focused on retrieving the bus from the drain.

Senior officials from the district administration and police have arrived at the accident site to assess the situation and coordinate the rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)