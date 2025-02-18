Left Menu

Tesla Gears Up for Indian Market Entry with New Recruitments

American electric carmaker Tesla is hiring for various roles in India, signaling a potential market entry. The roles are specified for the 'Mumbai Suburban' area. This move follows a meeting between Tesla's founder Elon Musk and India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during Modi's US visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:58 IST
Tesla Gears Up for Indian Market Entry with New Recruitments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tesla, the renowned American electric carmaker, has initiated recruitment for several positions in India, sparking speculation about its potential entry into the Indian automotive market. The job postings, available on Tesla's official website, indicate vacancies for roles in the 'Mumbai Suburban' region.

The positions Tesla seeks to fill include service advisor, parts advisor, and business operations analyst, among others. This development follows the recent meeting between Tesla's founder, Elon Musk, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Modi's visit to the United States, suggesting possible discussions about Tesla's entry into India.

While Tesla has yet to confirm plans or timelines for its foray into the Indian market, the company has been observed engaging with Indian stakeholders, aligning with the government's new electric vehicle policy. This policy offers duty concessions to foreign manufacturers investing significantly in local production, a move designed to attract global players like Tesla to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025