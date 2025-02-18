Active Clothing Co Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY25 Results

Active Clothing Co Limited, listed on the BSE under the code 541144, has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months up to FY25, reporting substantial growth across key financial metrics.

For Q3 FY25, the company's total income soared to Rs 100.22 crore, marking an 89.18% year-over-year increase. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) grew to Rs 9.02 crore, reflecting a 66.11% growth from the previous year, while Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 222.83% to reach Rs 3.14 crore. The company's PAT margin also improved by 130 basis points to 3.14%.

In addition, the nine-month figures unveiled a similar positive trend. Total income stood at Rs 228.36 crore—an increase of 30.70% year-over-year. EBITDA and PAT for the period rose to Rs 22.90 crore and Rs 6.82 crore, registering growths of 40.47% and 93.64%, respectively. Rajesh Mehra, Managing Director of Active Clothing Co, credited this success to the company's strategic innovations in AI-driven design and sustainable practices, projecting continued upward momentum in coming quarters.

