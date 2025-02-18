Left Menu

Miracle on the Tarmac: Delta Jet Overturns at Toronto Airport

A Delta Air Lines jet flipped while landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport. All 80 people onboard survived with minor injuries. Strong winds and blowing snow were present during the landing, but the cause remains unclear. Emergency respondents acted swiftly, and an investigation is now underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:38 IST
Miracle on the Tarmac: Delta Jet Overturns at Toronto Airport
  • Country:
  • Canada

A Delta Air Lines aircraft flipped onto its roof during a landing attempt at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Monday. All 80 people aboard escaped with minor injuries, according to the airport's chief executive.

The jet, traveling from Minneapolis and carrying 76 passengers along with four crew members, encountered strong winds with gusts up to 40 mph. Despite normal communications with control during its approach, the circumstances surrounding the dramatic flip remain undetermined.

Emergency responders rapidly arrived on the scene, as captured in social media videos showing the overturned aircraft with the fuselage intact. Firefighters extinguished a resulting fire while passengers evacuated. Authorities are investigating to understand the "very forceful" landing and missing right wing of the CRJ-900-type jet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025