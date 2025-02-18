Miracle on the Tarmac: Delta Jet Overturns at Toronto Airport

A Delta Air Lines aircraft flipped onto its roof during a landing attempt at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Monday. All 80 people aboard escaped with minor injuries, according to the airport's chief executive.

The jet, traveling from Minneapolis and carrying 76 passengers along with four crew members, encountered strong winds with gusts up to 40 mph. Despite normal communications with control during its approach, the circumstances surrounding the dramatic flip remain undetermined.

Emergency responders rapidly arrived on the scene, as captured in social media videos showing the overturned aircraft with the fuselage intact. Firefighters extinguished a resulting fire while passengers evacuated. Authorities are investigating to understand the "very forceful" landing and missing right wing of the CRJ-900-type jet.

