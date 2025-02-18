Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China's Navy Endangers Philippine Aircraft

The Philippine coast guard accused the Chinese navy of performing dangerous flight maneuvers near a government aircraft patrolling a disputed shoal. This action threatened aviation safety. The incident underscores ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea, where China's broad claims are contested by several nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:45 IST
Tensions Rise as China's Navy Endangers Philippine Aircraft

The Philippine coast guard has raised alarms over what it terms as "reckless" flight maneuvers by the Chinese navy. The incident occurred on Tuesday when a Chinese helicopter flew perilously close to a Philippine government aircraft, which was surveying the contested Scarborough Shoal.

This maneuver came dangerously close, within three meters, thus posing a significant hazard to all individuals onboard. The coast guard has condemned this action as a clear violation of international aviation standards, emphasizing the threat it presented to the pilots and passengers' safety.

The Scarborough Shoal, a hotly disputed region in the South China Sea, remains a focal point of tension between Beijing and several Southeast Asian nations. Despite a 2016 arbitration invalidating China's sweeping territorial claims, Beijing continues to assert its sovereignty over a vast expanse vital for global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025