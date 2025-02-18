Tensions Rise as China's Navy Endangers Philippine Aircraft

The Philippine coast guard has raised alarms over what it terms as "reckless" flight maneuvers by the Chinese navy. The incident occurred on Tuesday when a Chinese helicopter flew perilously close to a Philippine government aircraft, which was surveying the contested Scarborough Shoal.

This maneuver came dangerously close, within three meters, thus posing a significant hazard to all individuals onboard. The coast guard has condemned this action as a clear violation of international aviation standards, emphasizing the threat it presented to the pilots and passengers' safety.

The Scarborough Shoal, a hotly disputed region in the South China Sea, remains a focal point of tension between Beijing and several Southeast Asian nations. Despite a 2016 arbitration invalidating China's sweeping territorial claims, Beijing continues to assert its sovereignty over a vast expanse vital for global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)