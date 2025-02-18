European Stocks Surge as Defense Sector Reaches New Heights

European shares achieved an all-time high on Tuesday, propelled by a continued rise in defense stocks amidst

expectations of increased military spending in the region.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.2% to a record 555.42 points, with significant contributions from the aerospace and defense sector which rose by 1%.

However, tech giant Capgemini saw a 6.2% drop following a slight annual decline in sales, while IHG experienced a 1.3% decrease. Another positive note came from Antofagasta, whose annual profits rose by 11%.

