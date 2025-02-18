Left Menu

European Stocks Surge as Defense Sector Reaches New Heights

European shares hit a record high as defense stocks increased due to potential military spending, despite IT giant Capgemini's decline. The STOXX 600 index rose to 555.42 points. IHG saw a decrease, while Antofagasta reported increased profits, contributing to the mixed results across sectors.

European shares achieved an all-time high on Tuesday, propelled by a continued rise in defense stocks amidst
expectations of increased military spending in the region.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.2% to a record 555.42 points, with significant contributions from the aerospace and defense sector which rose by 1%.

However, tech giant Capgemini saw a 6.2% drop following a slight annual decline in sales, while IHG experienced a 1.3% decrease. Another positive note came from Antofagasta, whose annual profits rose by 11%.

