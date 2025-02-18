Navigating the Global Economic Storm: Singapore's Strategic Budget for Growth and Resilience

Singapore's economy stands resilient in the face of global turbulence, primarily driven by escalating tensions between the United States and China. According to Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, the geopolitical rivalry is set to have far-reaching effects, prompting Singapore to take proactive measures.

In a crucial budget address, Wong outlined a strategic plan designed to bolster the domestic economy while cushioning residents against rising costs. Despite GDP growth accelerating to 4.4% in 2024, projections for 2025 suggest moderation, with growth anticipated between 1.0% and 3.0%. As the nation awaits an election, Wong's budget underscores the ruling party's commitment to economic stability.

Highlighting key initiatives, the budget commits to enhance workforce skills development, offer tax rebates for businesses, and incentivize tech innovation, particularly within the semiconductor sector. The approach aims to counteract inflation, foster growth, and affirm Singapore's standing in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)