Progress Under Amrit Bharat Scheme Reviewed at Gondia Station

Senior officials from the South East Central Railways (SECR) gathered on Tuesday at Gondia railway station to evaluate the progress of development projects initiated under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

General Manager Tarun Prakash, along with other senior personnel, reviewed the status of the works, including the third line of the Gondia-Gangazari section and various amenities at nearby stations.

Prakash assured that the upcoming commissioning of the Rail Over Rail facility will enhance train schedules and reduce pressure on the Gondia yard. The development work is slated for completion by June, while efforts continue to identify suitable land for relocating the goods shed from Gondia.

(With inputs from agencies.)