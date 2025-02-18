Left Menu

Inauguration of Jogighopa IWT Terminal: Gateway to Enhanced Trilateral Trade

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated an Inland Waterways Terminal on the Brahmaputra in Jogighopa, enhancing trade routes with Bhutan and Bangladesh. The terminal is set to handle 1.1 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2027, playing a critical role in regional connectivity and economic growth.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has inaugurated an Inland Waterways Terminal (IWT) on the Brahmaputra river in Jogighopa, Assam. This terminal is set to become a pivotal point in enhancing waterways connectivity between Bhutan and Bangladesh.

During a ceremony in Bongaigaon district, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister dedicated the terminal to the nation. The event was also attended by Bhutan's Minister of Industries, Commerce and Employment, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji. Marking the significance of the occasion, two ships and two barges carrying coal and chips were dispatched to Bangladesh.

Positioned strategically, the terminal is 91 km from Gelephu (Bhutan), 108 km from the India-Bangladesh border, and 147 km from Guwahati. Expected to manage 1.1 million tonnes of cargo per year by 2027, the Jogighopa terminal is anticipated to be a significant driver for regional economic development.

